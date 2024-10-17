Dave Bautista Unfavorably Compares Donald Trump To Dolly Parton — Leave The Queen Of Nashville Out Of It

Dave Bautista is calling out Donald Trump, trying to attack his tough guy image in a bit. But in doing so, he also brought Dolly Parton into the equation. The actor unfavorably compared the former president to The Queen of Nashville.

The segment appeared during an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Bautista showed up at the gym in a boxing ring. It's clear from the jump that Bautista isn't a fan of Trump and what he stands for.

Jimmy Kimmel set up the sketch by saying, "Young, straight, white men love Donald Trump ... But is he the strong, Alpha man these men believe him to be?" the late-night host asked. "Not according to one of the toughest guys I know, he isn't."

"Fellas, we gotta talk," Bautista says in the video. "A lot of men seem to think that Donald Trump is some kind of tough guy. He's not."

Bautista Calls Out Trump

From there, Bautista continues talking about Trump while tire flipping and battle rope training. He uses these exercises as a means of trying to show what a "tough guy" really is. The video also includes clips from Trump sipping water and also reports of Trump cheating at golf.

"I mean, look at him, he wears more makeup than Dolly Parton," Bautista says during the roast. "He whines like a baby. The guy is afraid of birds. Donald Trump had his daddy pay a doctor to say his widdle feet hurt so he could dodge the draft."

"Look at that gut. It's like a garbage bag full of buttermilk," he adds pointing to Trump wearing a golf shirt. He also belittled Trump's dance moves as well. "This November, let's stop kidding ourselves."

It's not the first time that Bautista has gotten political. He previously shared who he was voting for in the election. "Do your part, get out there, and vote," he said in the post, wearing a Harris-Walz campaign shirt. "Your voice matters, and this election's too important to sit out."

Vote for whoever you want, but why do you have to involve Dolly Parton in it? Parton has generally stayed out of the back and forth tussle of politics and focused more on her humanitarian efforts. The singer and her looks are iconic. They shouldn't be used as a ding or criticism against someone else.

Take your beef with Trump, Bautista, and keep it out of Nashville.