Daughter Shocked To Discover Her Father Was Actually A Serial Killer

In a trashy, poorly written, tell-all murder-porn biography, April Balascio attempts to make a bit of money from her serial killer father. A few extracts tell the unsurprising story of how a cold-hearted and psychopathic man took them all by surprise when he was found guilty of multiple murders.

The hard-to-read pulp she has produced gives some insight into what it is like to live with a serial killer as a father. She speaks of the abuse her family suffered at his hands, as well as the constant moving and hiding.

You have to wonder, wading through her writing, if he would have gotten away with so many murders had they just called the police the first time they suspected anything. There were plenty of signs throughout their lives.

Ever since they were young children, the serial killer father won people over with his charm. However, behind closed doors, he was less than pleasant. It was with this two-faced, double-sided personality that he was able to stay one step ahead of the police.

They Could Have Guessed Their Father Was A Serial Killer

From very early on, their serial killer father was a bit of an oddball. He liked to perform tricks for people, using his children as props in dangerous acts of daring. However, the real early warning signs should have been when April Balascio's father smashed a kitten into a wall.

From there, it all went downhill. Balascio says her father had a weird obsession with true crime and crime news, rather like a lot of the people who will end up buying her book I expect. "As A family, we watched the news every night in the living room. Dad watched it the way some people watch sports, yelling at crime reporters as if he knew better. No, no, it didn't happen that way,' he would say. Or he'd scoff: 'Don't be an idiot. He wouldn't have done it like that.' He was particularly obsessed with murders and stabbings."

Then, one day, he took them out to one of their family BBQ spots, where he dragged his family through the undergrowth. Eventually, he found what he was searching for, and they turned around and went home. Only a few days later, the police found a pair of bodies, and the family went on the run.

From here, April Balascio tells of how, in between beatings, their serial killer father would make them move house. Every few years another murder would crop up on TV, or some family friends would disappear, and off they would go. They somehow never put two and two together.

April Balascio tells all, squeezing a little cash from a serial killer father she'll never see an inheritance from. If you want to put yourself through the abysmally written cash grab, it can be picked up online.