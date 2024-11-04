Daughter Accused Of Killing Mother, Dismembering Her With Chainsaw, And Attempting To Grill Her

Sometimes it's best not to get an invite to the cookout. After a 46-year-old woman kills and dismembers her 71-year-old mother, she proceeds to grill her in the backyard, complete with seasoning.

Videos by Wide Open Country

In a series of testimonies and evidence, the full gruesome story came out during an eight-day trial. Through reports from her family, the court heard how Candace Craig suffocated her mother to death before chopping her into pieces before she decided to grill her in the back garden. Then, when the body was discovered, she attempted to blame it all on her daughters.

The murder and subsequent disembodiment were all over money, it turns out. Candace had been stealing her mother's social security and pension, and she had had enough. She had repeatedly tried to block her daughter from taking her hard-earned cash, and it ended fatally.

A Wild Choice To Kill And Grill Her Mother

Although the court case has not ruled insanity for Candace Craid, her decision to suffocate, and then grill her mother is a very unstable one. After murdering her mother in her bedroom, she left her to sit in a bin in her bedroom for several days. Her two children reported seeing her wrapped in a carpet with a bag on her head.

After, she recruited her two children to buy gasoline and a chainsaw. She attempted to burn the full body in the backyard. But, after the blaze became out of control, the fire department was called by neighbors. She then moved the body to the basement.

So, the next logical step, in Candance's mind was to cut up her mother, season her body parts, and grill her. Two of her daughters recalled watching her in the basement as she used her chainsaw to remove body parts.

However, her plan came crashing down when family members called the police to do a welfare check on Margaret. When they first arrived, Candace convinced them to leave, telling them her mother often ran off. But, when a second report came in, they were more persistent, blowing the top off this nast BBQ.

In the trial, her daughters gave evidence along with the various tools found in the house. She was quickly found guilty of first and second-degree murder after attempting to grill her mother. Candace was also found guilty of tampering with evidence and attempting to dispose of a body.