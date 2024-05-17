Dashcam Footage Shows Big Rig Narrowly Avoids Plummeting Over Kentucky Bridge: See Video

A big rig very narrowly avoided driving off a Kentucky bridge in scary dash cam footage. Per WDRB, there's harrowing dashcam footage showing the perspective of a driver in a semi-truck. In it, Sydney Thomas, a driver for Sysco, sends the semi-truck careening off the Clark Memorial Bridge in Kentucky.

As you can see, Thomas reacts to a Chevrolet truck, driven by Trevor Branham, suddenly swerving into her lane. The front of the semi-truck crashes through the guardrail, and Thomas screams before the semi-truck stops in mid-air. Louisville first responders rushed to the scene, and Thomas was rescued approximately 45 minutes later. Fortunately for Thomas, the semi snagged on the bridge beam, which kept it from dropping into the Ohio River.

Which leaves one infamous question: how did this happen? Well, as reported by WDRB, Branham's Chevrolet was speeding and weaving in and out of traffic in the southbound lanes, when it hit a stalled vehicle in the right lane. He then lost control and crossed into northbound lanes, hitting another car with two people inside before finally crashing into the Sysco semi-truck.

JUST IN: Dashcam footage released of the semi-truck that launched over the edge of the 2nd Street Bridge in Kentucky. 33-year-old Trevor W. Branham has been charged for the crash. Branham's Chevrolet truck can be seen speeding and swerving before weaving out of the way to avoid… pic.twitter.com/pfNJYJKOMg — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 16, 2024

A Sysco Semi-Truck Nearly Drops Off A Kentucky Bridge As A Result Of A Series Of Car Accidents

According to LMPD Detective Clarence Beauford, Thomas went to the hospital but was not physically injured. Trevor Branham, on the other hand, wasn't quite so lucky. Branham is currently in a wheelchair after breaking several bones in the wreck.

In March, Branham went to court and was charged with four counts of wanton endangerment and one count of operating on a suspended license. He was released later that month on a $20,000 partially secured bond. A Louisville grand jury will decide the outcome of his case in mid-June.

Beauford testified that witnesses said Branham was driving erratically, speeding and changing lanes. His arrest report claims he "drove the vehicle under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life, placing himself and other motorists at risk for serious physical injury or death."

It's always a relief when something so terrible happens and, for the most part, everyone ends up okay in the end.