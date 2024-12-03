Darryl Worley Reveals Just How Close His Daughter Came To Dying With Scary Accident Images

Darryl Worley got some worrying news back in November. His 16-year-old daughter, Savannah, had suffered a car crash involving two vehicles that became wrecked beyond repair. Both Savannah and another lady had to undergo surgery but survived the accident. Now, Worley has updated his fans about Savannah's health.

"Most recently our daughter, Savannah, had a terrible car accident," Worley shared on social media. Worley shared some photos of his Thanksgiving dinner in the post. He reflected on his wife's accident as well as Savannah's. "It was a head on collision that occurred less than a mile from our house", Worley continued. "I was coming out of New Mexico that day trying to get home when I heard about her crash."

The crash pictures show two cars, belonging to Savannah and another lady, completely wrecked as a result of the accident. The damage done to both vehicles shows how close both ladies were to a much worse outcome.

I?m humbly coming to y?all with an a very serious request! I?m flying back to Nashville from a show in New Mexico! Kimberly called and said Savannah had been in a bad wreck and was being life flighted to Vanderbuilt Medical Center in Nashville! She has a broken leg, bruises, and? pic.twitter.com/f6WZAc7u6M — Darryl Worley (@darrylworley) November 18, 2024

"I was unable to make it to Nashville that night. They had life flighted her to Vanderbilt and her surgeries were scheduled for early the next morning," Worley wrote. I flew out of Dallas thinking I wouldn't be there in time for her surgeries." Fortunately for him, Savannah's surgeries were postponed, meaning that he was able to accompany his daughter during the whole process.

"I am thrilled to say that Savannah and the other lady are both recovering and everyone survived," Worley wrote. Worley expressed his gratefulness to God for his daughter's survival, stating that, while he does not fully understand the reason behind this year's events, he "will be humble and thankful" that his family can be together.

A Father's Daughter

Before his Thanksgiving post, Worley shared that Savannah had a "really good check up" and that she was recovering from her injuries. Savannah would also accompany Darryl Worley and her mother, Kimberly, on their 17th wedding anniversary. Worley was ecstatic to have his daughter tag along on their celebration.

Finally, Worley also shared that they were in contact with the other lady who was involved in the accident and her family. "We are praying diligently for her and her family. I am so thankful today that these two get to spend time with their loved ones at this special time of year after such an intense episode," Worley wrote. "We are all so grateful to God for his continued mercy and grace."