Darryl Worley Asks Fans for Prayers After Daughter Is Injured In Car Wreck

It's not been an easy year for Darryl Worley. Now, the singer is facing yet another personal tragedy, revealing his daughter got injured in a car wreck.

While Worley didn't reveal the status of his daughter now, he did say that experienced significant injuries. He broke her leg and also had cuts and bruises from the incident.

He wrote on Instagram, "I'm humbly coming to y'all with an a very serious request! I'm flying back to Nashville from a show in New Mexico! Kimberly called and said Savannah had been in a bad wreck and was being life flighted to Vanderbuilt Medical Center in Nashville! She has a broken leg, bruises, and lacerations! Please pray for her and pray I can get home to be with my baby girl and Kimberly! Also pray for the lady in the other car! I don't have any details on the accident but just ask you to pray!! Thank you! Swipe to see the cars!"

Fans Pray For Darryl Worley

Fans were quick to send their prayers to the singer following the accident. One wrote, "Prayers going up for you all. Please lord heal and protect this family." Another wrote, "Oh no Darryl.... I'm sending prayers for Savannah and the lady involved." Yet another wrote, "I am so sorry your family is going through this. We will be praying for a speedy recovery for your daughter and safe travels for you as you make your way home!"

Still, another wrote, "Praying for your family, I can't imagine how you're feeling."

Earlier this year, Worley revealed that his wife Kimberly was involved in an accident while he was playing in Canada.

"I came back from playing a gig in Canada only to discover that my wife had been injured in a side-by-side crash," he wrote on social media at the time. "When we landed back in the States, that was the first news I received, and then the X-ray pictures came through. The Dr. in me didn't like the looks of the break and I figured there was going to be an ortho surgeon in my near future," he explained.