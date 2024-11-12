Darius Rucker's Performance At East Tennessee State University Has Me Confused And I'm Not The Only One

If you're told that a singer was going to perform at an event, would you not expect them to sing? Well, Darius Rucker's latest 'performance' has left everyone a little confused.

On Saturday, East Tennessee State University was set to play against Western Carolina in a home game. Rucker was supposed to perform there, as promoted by ETSU. However, when he struck the grassy stage, he didn't sing at all.

A fan recorded a part of his... 'performance.' He can clearly be seen walking around the field as his song Wagon Wheel was played on speakers. His audience sung to him, but he didn't sing a single note. He paced around, extending his arms from time to time.

It's an unusual performance by any means, but has left attendees frustrated and confused over why he didn't sing as he was promised to. ETSU said on their site that "Rucker, a three-time GRAMMY Award winner, will sing "Wagon Wheel" at the end of the third quarter on Saturday." He in fact did not sing at all.

Allegedly this passage was also sent to people inside an email the uni sent out to people.

If it was promised he would sing, then what gives?

It's unknown why Rucker didn't sing at the ETSU game he was set to perform at. However, the uni has made some clarifications.

Responding to a comment, ETSU stated, "Just a quick point of clarification... we did not pay Mr. Rucker anything - not even travel costs. He was kind enough to make a free appearance and we are very grateful!"

A surprise and unpaid visit is awesome, but this wasn't just a visit. The university said he'd sing, and he didn't. Rucker not being paid doesn't justify the lie that was advertised.

Rather embarrassingly, the university has copy and pasted that exact response to numerous complaints under their Facebook post. Each comment provides valid criticism, yet they don't seem keen to address them.

Some don't seem to care that he didn't sing, and are just happy he came along. "Even though he didn't sing...it was still pretty cool to see him there for the cost of a ticket," one comments.

"We apparently can't have nice things at ETSU. The man wasn't paid and came to campus in support of our program using a song he helped make famous," another defends.