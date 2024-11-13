Darius Rucker Turns Awkward Moment Into A Good Deed!

Darius Rucker has redeemed himself for the awkward East Tennessee State University 'performance' on Saturday by admitting it was awkward for him, too. Oh, he also donated a specific amount of money to the uni.

Everyone attending the ETSU game last weekend was informed that Rucker would make an appearance to sing Wagon Wheel at the end of the third quarter. Instead, he walked around the field whilst speakers blared the song for him.

Many were outraged at the lie, although some others were happy to see him there. Most, however, found it rather awkward. Turns out he did, too.

He posted to X to address the visit and to announce a donation to the school. He wrote, "Wanted to let y'all know I'm donating $2,980 to the ETSU NIL fund, $10 for every second I stood at midfield during "Wagon Wheel" thinking it was as awkward as y'all did ?."

It's refreshing to know he also felt a little strange walking around the field, although this generous donation definitely makes up for it.

Rucker Donates To ETSU After Strange Appearance

It's still not known exactly why the performance went down as it did. Considering the singer's feelings, it's likely there was a communication error somewhere while putting the event together.

ETSU has confirmed that they didn't pay Rucker a dime for his performance, and it seems instead that he's paid them.

Rucker continued to write, "Really just wanted to be there to bring attention to this great program and say thank you for singing our song at the top of your lungs every weekend. I love you JOHNSON CITY, TENNESSEE! #GoBucs."

Considering the terms of his donation, his pacing around the grass lasted for 4 minutes and 58 seconds. Funnily enough, that's the exact length of time Wagon Wheel lasts for.

Fans appreciate his appearance and his donation a lot more now.

"Way to go dude!!!" one enthusiastically compliments.

"Thank you for coming. We love singing your song every home game. Yah it was awkward but all good !!! #GoBucs," another fan admits.