Darius Rucker Announces 2022 Theater Tour

Country superstar Darius Rucker will hit the road in 2022 for a string of intimate theater performances.

"It's been a dream of mine for a while to bring our show to these beautiful theaters," Rucker said in a statement. "Some of my favorite venue memories over the years are at places like the Apollo in New York or the Royal Albert Hall in London, as it's just a different experience when you're that close. With Hootie, we went straight from playing dive bars to arenas, so there are still a lot of theatres I've never had the opportunity to play. I'll just say that this tour will have a lot of firsts, even for me."

The tour will kick off on Feb. 17 in Philadelphia. Rucker will visit 12 cities, including Boston, St. Louis, Chicago and New Orleans.

Country singer-songwriter Caylee Hammack will join Rucker on the tour.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, Nov. 5, at 10 a.m. CT via Ticketmaster.

Rucker's current single is "My Masterpiece," which he wrote with Josh Osborne, J.T. Harding and Ross Copperman.

"One of the most common questions I got asked last year was if I had picked up a new hobby during quarantine," Rucker said in a statement. "I always answered that I was trying to learn piano, and someone asked if I was any good yet. J.T. Harding heard my response in that interview - 'I can't play piano like Ray Charles' - and knew we had to write a song around that line."

Rucker will perform on Good Morning America on Nov. 5.

Darius Rucker Tour Dates:

February 17 -- Philadelphia, Pa. -- The Met

February 18 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. -- The Benedum Center

February 19 -- Columbus, Ohio -- Palace Theatre

February 24 -- Boston, Mass. -- Boch Center Wang Theatre

February 25 -- New York, N.Y. -- Beacon Theatre

March 3 -- Milwaukee, Wis. -- Riverside Theater

March 4 -- Minneapolis, Minn. -- The Orpheum Theatre

March 17 -- St. Louis, Mo. -- The Fabulous Fox Theatre

March 18 -- Indianapolis, Ind. -- Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

March 24 -- Chicago, Ill. -- Chicago Theatre

March 25 -- Detroit, Mich. -- Fox Theatre

April 1 -- New Orleans, La. -- Saenger Theatre

