Darius Rucker Sentenced In Drug-Related Charge

Darius Rucker, the well-known head of Hootie & the Blowfish, was arrested earlier this year. Rucker was arrested in Tennessee on minor drug charges. The musician was pulled over for a traffic stop, and officers found that Rucker was in possession of psychedelic drugs. Found in Rucker's car were 14 unstamped pills, a THC pen, and marijuana.

Recently, Rucker was finally sentenced for those charges. Per WKRN, Rucker was ultimately given 11 months and 29 days of probation. Attorneys Mark L. Puryear III and Richard N. Gusler, representing Rucker during his case, issued a statement in response to the verdict.

"On behalf of Darius, we want to thank the Honorable Judge Tom Taylor, and the District Attorney's office for the time and care taken in considering the details of this case and its final disposition," the statement begins.

"In addition, we want to thank and commend the members of the Franklin Police Department and the Williamson County Sheriff's Department for the respectful and professional manner in which they treated Darius during this process. Darius looks forward to working through this probationary period and putting this all behind him."

Darius Rucker Receives His Sentence For His Drug Charges

"It was funny because I was going to a friend's house, they were moving and asked me to take some stuff. And I did and got pulled, got stopped. And the crazy thing was, they let me go," Rucker said months before his sentencing.

"It was a year later that I get a phone call that said there was a warrant for my arrest. So, I went down. Fifty-seven years, I've never seen the inside of a jail cell." Rucker explained that he was merely holding on to some items for his friends.

"They were moving and couldn't fly with it. They said, 'Can you take this,' and I said, 'Yeah,'" Rucker recalled. The musician was formally charged with two counts of simple drug possession and casual exchange and one count of violation of registration law. However, it would appear as though Rucker can put the incident in his rearview as he looks onward to bigger and better prospects!