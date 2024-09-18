Darius Rucker Calls Onstage Jane's Addiction Fight "Shocking," Doesn't Understand The Drama

If anybody knows 90s rock & roll drama, it would be Darius Rucker. This isn't to say he was fighting his Hootie & The Blowfish bandmates on stage like Jane's Addiction just did. But he knows how intense it can all get up their on that stage. Moreover, he knows that era comes with plenty of contention amidst their contemporaries. Still, Rucker still can't process why Jane's Addiction members Perry Farrell and Dave Navarro came to blows onstage.

Recently, Darius appears on The Dan Patrick Show for an interview. There, Dan asks if Hootie and The Blowfish ever had to scrap it out during their prime years in the nineties.

Rucker mostly chuckles it off, relaying that their tours mostly consist of golf and lounging around at the time. This leads Patrick to mention the viral Jane's Addiction spat onstage at one of their concerts. Then, the Hold My Hand crooner expresses how his band would never get so contentious on stage. But Darius and his guitarist Mark Bryan came close behind the scenes. He says, "Never on stage. Actually on Mark's porch one day, Mark and I almost got into a fisticuffs and that's the only time that's ever happened. But we've never fought."

Darius Rucker Reacts to the Viral Jane's Addiction Fight

Eventually, Darius wraps his head around the Jane's Addiction fight footage. Moreover, he still can't understand Perry's issue and why it causes him to spiral out in that way. "What I saw, that was shocking," Rucker says. "Being in a band and playing in a band, then you find out the reason they were yelling was because they were too loud? Wow... you're playing rock and roll man. It's freaking Jane's Addiction and you're mad cause we're too loud."

Aging rockstars usually tend to get cranky anyways. Darius hasn't gotten to that point where loud noise becomes a true obstacle for him. We'll have to see what kind of old Southern rocker he becomes later on in life.