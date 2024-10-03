Darius Rucker Mourns The Death Of A Crew Member In Heartbreaking Tribute

Darius Rucker recently suffered a tragic death within his inner circle. Rucker's longtime production manager, Jason Parkin, passed away. Parkin collaborated with Rucker for many years, working on Hootie & the Blowfish's Group Therapy Tour. Reportedly, Parkin was closing in on his 27th anniversary with the band. Rucker, in tribute to Parkin, posted a wonderful message remembering his dear friend.

"For nearly 25 years, Jason 'Devil Boy' Parkin was a staple in our crew. He was more than our production manager, he was our brother. We are devastated by his passing this week. Our prayers are with his family - thank you for loaning him to us all these years. Rest in peace DB, til we meet again," Rucker posted across his social media pages.

Rucker's fans immediately showed their support, joining the musician in mourning Parkin. "A great soul serves everyone all the time. A great soul never dies. It brings you together again and again. He will live on in your memory," one X (formerly known as Twitter) user commented.

Darius Rucker Posts A Sincere Tribute Honoring The Passing Of A Close Friend

"I've known Jason since he was 9 years old. I watched him grow up. Loved his humor, his kindness, his generosity, and his sweet, sweet spirit! I've been in tears since I heard on Monday. He will always be family, and he will forever be missed. Thank you for this post, and honoring him in this way," one Instagram user posted.

"Uncle Jason would have loved this. He loved every aspect of being on the road with you! Thank you," another user adds. Parkin clearly meant a lot to many people, and while his passing is devastating, it's always nice to see people coming together in solidarity and support. Though he wasn't a "public" figure, his contributions to Rucker's music will never go unappreciated.

"My condolence to you and his family sorry to hear of his passing. May he rest in peace my prayers go out to all of you guys doing this time of sorrow. But remember God knows best for us all rest in peace, Mr. Jason Parkin."