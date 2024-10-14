Darius Rucker Has Perfect NSFW Response To Taking Fall Onstage

No one can escape getting old, and Darius Rucker made it perfectly clear during a Hootie & the Blowfish concert on October 12, 2024. The 58-year-old, three-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter fell onstage during his headlining set at Riverfront Revival festival in his hometown, Charleston, South Carolina. Rucker, unscathed, remarked on his age by saying "I'm old as f--k."

We've gotta give to Rucker, he took the fall as a champ. Not only did he continue singing his song "Alright", but he also got a good laugh from it. While he began singing "I got a stereo," his country rendition of the line quickly became nothing short of a screamo performance as he stumbled with a stage monitor. After falling, he expressed he was, indeed, old in perfect "excuse-my" French.

While the band and several fans in the crowd gasped as he fell, they soon began laughing alongside Rucker, who found his fall extremely amusing. Even Lee Turner, Hootie & the Blowfish's touring keyboardist is seen patting his chest as if he just experienced a heart attack while watching Rucker fall into what he thought was Rucker's demise. Now, that is what I call connecting with your band and your audience.

The Fall Of Darius Rucker

While Rucker missed the following line that sings "Ain't got no caviar", I think that replacing it with "I'm old as f--k" would be particularly funny moving forward. Even though that will never happen and I'm just tripping - and so did Rucker -, he continued signing Hootie & the Blowfish's set with songs such as "Go and Tell Him" and "Only Wanna Be With You." The band also played "Hold My Hand" immediately after playing "Alright", which is as unintentionally funny as things can get.

Rucker addressed the fall later during the concert. "We've been doing this all summer," said Rucker. "Haven't fell once, and I busted my a** in my hometown."

Fans reacted to Rucker's fall. The way he was able to handle himself impressed all of them. "I was there. He didn't miss a beat but they all were laughing their a-- off rest of the song. What a show and voice still, even at 58!!" said one X user. Another user amusingly said: "A true show stopper: gravity!"

The Charleston show concluded Hootie & the Blowfish's "Summer Camp with Trucks Tour", which was their first in five years.