Darius Rucker Sings Randy Travis' 'Forever and Ever, Amen' For CMT Special

Darius Rucker performed a Randy Travis classic on the June 3 television special CMT Celebrates Our Heroes, which featured country artists paying tribute to health care workers, first responders, delivery drivers, food providers and all the Americans on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rucker performed Travis' 1987 classic "Forever and Ever, Amen" from his home, as images of frontline workers were shown behind him.

Among the country artists who performed on the special are Miranda Lambert, who performed "Bluebird," Kane Brown, who performed "Stand By Me," Tim McGraw, who dedicated his song "I Called Mama" to his mother, Luke Combs, who performed his quarantine-inspired song "Six Feet Apart," Thomas Rhett, who performed the uplifting "Be a Light" and Brandi Carlile, who sang "Most of All."

Actors Scarlett Johansson, Sean Penn, Olivia Munn and Kristin Bell also appeared on the broadcast.

Rucker recently spoke out on the death of George Floyd, who was killed in police custody after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. Rucker shared his support for all those holding peaceful protests to call for an end to police brutality.

"The peaceful protesters out there are an extension of the legacy of the great Dr. King and Gandhi, and they are protesting to be heard. Take a moment and listen," Rucker wrote. "I really hope that we get better as a nation. My request to you guys is to search your heart on behalf of all of us and root out any fear, hate or division you have inside of you. We need to come together."

In 2018, Rucker reunited with Hootie and the Blowfish. The band released the album Imperfect Circle and kicked off a reunion tour in 2019.

