Darius Rucker Fans Are Concerned About Artist After Recent Fall

Fans are concerned about Darius Rucker. The singer recently took a tumble while performing onstage for audiences.

You can check out the video below. It's not so much the fall but everything surrounding the fall. For his part, Darius Rucker was a good sport about the slip on stage. The artist let out an explicative "Oh f--k" as he slipped and fell. He immediately stood and kept singing.

The singer later posted the video to social media, also poking fun at the mishap.H He pointed out that he kept singing despite falling.

However, fans noted that Rucker seemed heavily intoxicated while performing. They suggested that Rucker had a few too many before taking the stage. Fans theorize that's why he had trouble staying on his feet.

One person wrote, "You mean drunk af. That's not how Darius Rucker normally sings." Another wrote, "D--n, is bro going through something or just a bad night?" Yet another simply stated, "Drunk."

Fans Concerned About Darius Rucker

It's not just the fall either. Many pointed out that his voice just sounds off in a bad way.

One wrote, "He's loaded. He never sang the songs the way they're recorded when live, but I never heard him sound that bad."

Another wrote, "He always does a great concert, but this sounded like he had a good time before he did his set, lol."

Another wrote, "Yeah, he's loaded, lol. I've seen him live, and he's actually good lol." Yet another wrote, "Umm... his voice?"

The fall comes several months after Rucker faced an arrest over drug possession. For his part, Rucker explained exactly what happened.

"I went down and we handled it," Rucker said. "My lawyers are taking care of it. It is what it is."

Rucker continued, saying, "It was funny because I was going to a friend's house, they were moving and asked me to take some stuff. And I did and got pulled, got stopped. And the crazy thing was, they let me go."

"It was a year later that I get a phone call that said there was a warrant for my arrest," Rucker explained. "So I went down. Fifty-seven years, I've never seen the inside of a jail cell."