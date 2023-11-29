Darius Rucker Shares What He Learned After Divorce

Darius Rucker's learned a lot about himself through the empathy of others.

When asked what he's learned from his 2020 divorce on Apple Music's "Today's Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen," Darius Rucker said "a lot." Rucker clarified that further, adding that he's "learned how there's help out there for people" as they weather the storms of life.

"You know, being raised the way I was and where I was, that's not always ... and in the Black community especially, that's frowned upon a lot, too," added Rucker, a South Carolina native. "But I learned that there's a lot of people out there that'll talk to you, that'll help you a lot."

Rucker announced in July 2020 that he'd split from Beth Leonard after 20 years of marriage.

Music has proved to be therapeutic for Rucker, as heard on "Never Been Over" and other tracks on new album Carolyn's Boy— an LP named after Rucker's late mother.

"You write a song like that, and you sing it over and over, and you cry sometimes when you sing it," Rucker said.

Despite the divorce, Rucker told People that Leonard is "a great human being" and they're "still a family" along with the two kids they share, 22-year-old Daniela and 18-year-old Jack.

"Your kids are still your kids, and you have a life, and you try to make the best of it," Rucker told Bannen. "Like I always say, [Leonard is] a saint, she's an amazing human being and she's a great mom. And we get through life."

Rucker has avoided dating again to focus on his relationships with Daniela, Jack and Carolyn, a 28-year-old daughter from a prior relationship.

"I'm not thinking about that right now," he told People "I'm just trying to be the best dad I can be for those grown kids."