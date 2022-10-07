Darius Rucker and Lyle Lovett Will Guest Star on 'Big Sky' Season 3

ABC's popular drama Big Sky is adding a couple more country music stars to the cast! Reba McEntire is already starring as one of the main villains in the ongoing season 3, "Deadly Trails," and now Darius Rucker and Lyle Lovett have both been confirmed to make guest star appearances later in the season. They'll be appearing in the episode together, and I'm anxious to see how they fit into the new mysteries this season surrounding the missing people in this Montana community.

According to Deadline, Lovett will be playing the role of Tex, "An expert tracker with a quiet menace hidden beneath a courteous, gentleman-cowboy exterior. Like a snake charmer, his gift for music makes him all the more deadly."

Meanwhile, Rucker will play Possum, "a hired gun who works at night like his nocturnal namesake, and Tex's partner, for better or for worse, on this particular job."

No further details about the upcoming episode have been provided at this point, but it seems likely that Tex and Possum will somehow be connected with the mysteries surrounding McEntire's character Sunny Barnes. Her outfitting trip is in jeopardy with one dead body and people going missing, and she'll do whatever it takes to maintain peace and keep her trip on track, even if that means questionable tactics. Perhaps hiring a couple of trackers to locate and take out her missing camper?

Grammy winner Lyle Lovett has recently made a few TV appearances as an actor. He most recently portrayed the role of Waylon Gates in two episodes of Blue Bloods and, in 2017, was in an episode of Life in Pieces. He's dabbled in acting on and off over the years ranging from playing himself in the country comedy Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story to appearing in 10 episodes of the FX thriller series The Bridge.

Meanwhile, fellow Grammy-winner Darius Rucker has also landed a few acting roles throughout his career. He's appeared in episodes of CMT's Sun Records, Hawaii Five-O and even the movie Shallow Hal.

