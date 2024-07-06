Danny Trejo Breaks Silence After Attacking Man Over Water Balloon

Danny Trejo is opening up about what happened during that 4th of July parade. The actor went on the offensive and attacked a man over a water balloon.

Speaking with TMZ, Trejo said he and his friend Mario Castillo were in a baby blue convertible. They were part of the parade. That's when someone threw a water balloon at them. Trejo said he reacted so violently because someone yelled that the balloon had acid in it.

"I'm so sad, by the way I behaved, so sad that grown men have to throw water balloons to enjoy a day," Trejo told the outlet. "I don't think I would've gotten out of the car if someone hadn't yelled 'it's acid.' That's when I panicked," he added.

Trejo jumped out of the car and ran at a group of people on the sidewalk. He and another man then traded blows which ended with the actor on the ground. Both Trejo and Castillo believe that they were singled out due to their race. They claim that no one else got water balloons thrown at them.

"It was targeted, because there was no one else being it by balloons in front of us or behind us," Castillo said. "You know it was just at our lowrider."

"Come on, you got a classic lowrider in a parade, that is the last thing you want getting water, or anything in it," he added. "There were like eight, nine, ten people around this car when they threw that balloon, so somebody wasn't worried that they weren't gonna hit anybody else."

TMZ has obtained video of #DannyTrejo's Fourth of July brawl -- and it was even crazier than we originally thought. Watch the full video here: https://t.co/5HUzMaZQ4a pic.twitter.com/zrhlMRk7vm — TMZ (@TMZ) July 5, 2024

Danny Trejo Got Into Altercation

Meanwhile, bystanders also described the fight between Trejo and the alleged water balloon thrower.

"Everybody was holding him back," Arnie Abramyan, who captured parts of the fight, told the newspaper. "There were a lot of people between him and the people who threw the water balloon. He was just upset. He was yelling, screaming, mad and was trying to get to the guy who threw the water balloon."

Another person said that Trejo should have stayed in the car.

"[Trejo] pushed women out of the way to get to those guys," Sunland-Tujunga resident James Spishak told The Times. "There were kids there. It could've gotten really ugly. It would've never happened if he stayed in the car."

"I love Danny Trejo, I think he's a cool dude, but he needs to know when to say 'no,'" Spishak said. He claimed that the actor slapped him. However, Trejo is brushing off the whole incident.

"They couldn't hurt me, it was sad, I would be embarrassed if I attacked an 80-year-old man and he's still talking and laughing," Trejo said.