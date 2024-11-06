Danica-Patrick-Shades-Donald-Trump-Over-Election-Night-Invite

There's a difference between sitting at the table and being invited to the party. It turns out, Danica Patrick wasn't even invited to the party. The former NASCAR driver shaded Donald Trump on Election Night over a missing invite.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Patrick didn't get to celebrate Trump's win in the Election alongside the President-Elect. This comes after Patrick went the distance and campaigned for Trump. The former NASCAR driver posted an Instagram story with two friends sitting beside two friends.

"Where was our Mar-a-Lago invite? Seriously," Patrick posted, calling out Trump for the lack of an invite. Trump spent Election Night at Mar-a-Lago, his compound in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump invited much of his inner circle as well as several famous celebrities as well.

Danica Patrick Calls Trump Out

That list included UFC President Dana White and Elon Musk, but it was missing one person. Patrick wasn't invited to the party apparently. Instead, the driver celebrated Election Night at a separate celebration in Palm Beach.

This comes after Patrick spent the past days campaigning for Trump. She spoke at rallies and also even traveled alongside him.

"I never went to a Diddy party. I'm doing this because I love this country and there's nobody that's been tested more than Donald Trump on showing his love for this country — through indictments, house raids, mugshots and getting literally shot," Patrick said.

"I mean, I'm standing here, this is a very surreal situation. There is glass around me to make sure that nothing happens. This is the time we're living in. Nobody has been tested more than him on how much he wants you to have this amazing country not only great again, but better than it's ever been."

Patrick appeared at several key battleground states that ultimately decided the election. Of course, Trump is a very busy guy. Perhaps, her invitation just got lost in the mail. It's unlikely that Trump personally handles the invitations. So it's more of a flub on his team's part than anyone. Still, Patrick fet a bit salty that she couldn't celebrate the big night at the biggest celebration in Florida.