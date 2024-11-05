Danica Patrick Calls Out Kamala Celebrity Political Endorsements By Referencing Diddy

Danica Patrick, former NASCAR driver, spoke at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. This battleground state is a crucial one for both parties, so they're both fighting pretty hard for it. Both parties have had their share of celebrity endorsements, but Patrick shunned the opposition with one statement.

Videos by Wide Open Country

She made a few statements about the Democratic celebrity endorsements, but none as cutting as, "I never went to a Diddy party."

Although none of Kamala's celebs have been confirmed to attend a Diddy party, they have crossed paths with the rapper. Whether it's being on TV with him or having dated him, there are histories between the celebrities and the rapper in jail for sex trafficking and racketeering.

The professional racer also said, "I don't have a teleprompter. I'm winging this right now, everybody. I don't need a telephone," referencing Cardi B's teleprompter mishap. She had to read the rest of the speech from her phone.

Patrick's firm statements have added more fuel to the fire that is the election. She not only shuns the opposition's celebrities, however. She also goes after the entire party.

Danica Patrick Calls Democrats Evil

Danica Patrick goes one step further than merely disparaging Kamala's celebrities. She outright labels the Democrats as "evil."

"We're not living in a time of Republican versus Democrat, we're living in good vs. evil. We're living in right vs. wrong," she said. This is painfully reminiscent of former President Reagan's speech regarding the Soviet Union when he called them an "evil empire."

"I want to be on the right side of that history because this is the most important decision we will see in our life - getting Donald Trump into office," she continued.

Patrick stated that she's never voted before, but will do now, stressing its importance.

Danica Patrick has a right to endorse who she believes in. It's also not inherently wrong to speak ill of your opponents, especially in this political climate. Calling the other half of the country evil, or having an allegiance to evil, however, is a damaging statement.

With the elections going on today, please remain mindful and keep your heads on.