'Dancing With The Stars' Dancer Michaela DePrince's Adoptive Mom Dies 24 Hours After Her

The tragedy of Michaela DePrince and her family continues after losing the Dancing With The Stars ballerina. Only 24 hours from DePrince's passing, her adoptive mother Elaine dies afterwards.

Recently, the DePrince family shares with the Daily Voice and confirms the Facebook post saying Elaine passed away. Moreover, what's worse is Elaine never learns that her daughter Michaela lost her life beforehand. Rather, the two deaths are completely separate from one another. The family spokesperson Jess can only make sense of the grief one way. "The only way we can make sense of the senseless is that Elaine, who had already lost three children many years ago, was by the grace of God spared the pain of experiencing the loss of a fourth child," she writes.

Elaine undergoes a routine preparation before getting ready for surgery. Sadly, she passes away shortly afterwards. During her life, she takes care of 11 children, including Michaela. Additionally, she writes a a book about hemophilia and HIV, 'Cry Bloody Murder,' and co-authors 'Taking Flight,' a book on Michaela's life.

Michaela DePrince Passes Away Only 24 Hours Before Her Adoptive Mother

This comes on the heels of losing Michaela herself due to uncertain causes. No word comes out yet on how the ballerina passes away at the moment. The family currently experiences immense grief and keeps everything close to their chests.

Michaela DePrince is best known for work on Dancing With The Stars and her work for Beyoncé. According to the Wall Street Journal, queen Bey specifically handpicks her for a music video. Together, they work on dances for Freedom, a song off of Beyoncé's classic album Lemonade.

Moreover, Michaela lives and breathes ballet during her time performing. According to her sister Mia, they would often work musicals together. "From the very beginning of our story back in Africa, sleeping on a shared mat in the orphanage, Michaela and I used to make up our own musical theater plays and act them out," she says on Facebook. "When we got adopted, our parents quickly poured into our dreams and arose the beautiful, gracefully strong ballerina that so many of you knew her as today."