'Dancing With The Stars' Dancer Alleges Billy Ray Cyrus Attacked Crew Member On Set

A Dancing With The Stars dancer, Cheryl Burke, is claiming that Billy Ray Cyrus got physical with one of the crew members on the set. Cyrus appeared on the fourth season of the show.

In a late June episode of her Sex, Lies and Spray Tans podcast, Burke claims that the singer attacked the stage manager on set. He allegedly donkey-kicked the manager after getting fed up. The manager had repeatedly asked him to move to his mark. They wanted the lighting director to illuminate him properly.

The incident reportedly happened during rehearsals. According to Burke, dancers and their partners would run through their routines before the live show. Burke was shocked by Cyrus' actions behind the scenes.

"Our stage manager tells Billy Ray, 'Can you get on your mark so that the director can light you?' And he's been asking, like, three or four times at that time," she recounted. "Billy Ray kicked our stage manager. Out of nowhere. Straight up donkey kicked him." "[The] stage manager was being so nice. I know him personally. But you know, don't kick him. Don't kick anyone," she continues. "It turned into a hot mess. And his time was up after that." Billy Ray Cyrus And Firerose Burke raised the story after issues with Cyrus and Firerose surfaced. The Dancer said, "Clearly they're not getting along. They should probably separate." Meanwhile, Cyrus made headlines this week after a recording surfaced of him screaming at his ex. In a statement, he confirmed that was indeed him on the recording. He said he was at his wit's end with his ex.

"Hell yeah I was at my wit's end. As every day went by, I started realizing something was wrong. And that's before I knew she was a fraud. I just knew something wasn't right. That was before I knew she was David Hodges ex-wife," he said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"That's before I knew her parents last name. I had no idea she was arrested for felony residential burglary. I saw before my very own eyes, everything I thought I knew about her, was a lie. She was trying to take over my career, my life and usurp the Cyrus name for her own gain."

"See you in court," he ended the statement.