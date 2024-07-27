Dancer Has X-Rated Wardrobe Malfunction Live On TV At Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony

Whoopsie! Okay, I get it. Things happen, and the last thing you would want to do is expose yourself on international television. But that's exactly what one dancer unfortunately did on TV at the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony.

It was a night plagued by issues. Earlier in the day, the city experienced devastating arson attacks against its train system. The ceremony itself was hampered by rain and messy weather. However, the show must go own, so Paris pushed forward with their opening ceremony. In addition to Lady Gaga and Celine Dion, the ceremony also had other entertainment as well.

One part of the spectacle was a fashion show on a bridge and a fashion parade. However, one dancer had a slippage and ended up having a wardrobe malfunction on live TV. Fortunately for the dancer in question, it was just a split second and wasn't actually as dramatic as some wardrobe malfunctions can be.

Olympics Slip Up

In fact, it's likely that many viewers probably didn't spot him and his issue. So sorry about shining a light on it wherever you are. You can check out the X-rated wardrobe malfunction here. The dancer was in the background when their speedo rode up. It exposed their groin area in a pretty graphic way.

Fortunately, many viewers were more focused on the giant blue naked man in front of him. That was French national treasure Phillippe Katerine donning attire as the Greek god of wine. For many viewers, this year's Olympics opening ceremony ranks as one of the worse ever.

On X, one user said, "Who had seeing a blue scrotum on their Olympic opening ceremony bingo card. For teenagers of the 90s this is like Eurotrash the movie. Incroyable"

Another added, "The world is dying, there's war and catastrophes... Meanwhile France." Yet another asked, "Paris Olympics, what the hell is going on with your opening ceremony!" Another wrote, "I'm sorry but this has to be the worst Olympic opening ceremony in memory. It's an interesting idea bringing the athletes in on boats but it looks rubbish and misses the roar of the crowd. Sorry but not for me."