Dana White Calls Donald Trump A 'Real American Bad-A**' At The 2024 Republican National Convention

At the 2024 Republican National Convention, Dana White laid it all on the line with his speech fully honoring former President Donald Trump.

White's ringing endorsement of Trump comes as no surprise to anyone who knows the pair's history. Per the BBC, their friendship goes all the way back to 2001. At the time, White's ascension to president of the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) was still fresh and uncertain. MMA as a "legitimate" sport was actually frowned upon by the general public. A few U.S. Senators attempted to ban the UFC, which restrained it to smaller audiences.

"This brand was so bad, venues didn't even want us. Arenas didn't want us," White said in 2022. But then, New Jersey legalized the sport in 2000, welcoming the concept with open arms.

"Trump literally called us. He said, 'Come to my place, do the event here. We'll have you at the Trump Taj Mahal.'" The venue proceeded to host both UFC 31 and 32, with Trump in attendance at both events. It was this exposure that helped the UFC gain momentum and book larger venues. Thus, the duo's friendship was born, persisting throughout the years.

"I know fighters," White said. "Donald Trump is a fighter, and I know he will fight for this country."

Dana White Delivers An Impassioned Speech At The 2024 RNC In Support Of Donald Trump

Social media lit up with reactions to White's speech. Some X (formerly known as Twitter) users followed White's enthusiasm, staunchly backing Donald Trump. "Sorry, but Trump really needed to come out to something a bit more bad a— than Lee Greenwood. Especially after Dana White's high energy speech."

Others, however, were less enthusiastic of the UFC leader's emboldened speech. "Never really liked the UFC & Dana White is the reason why."

One person even thought Dana White and Donald Trump should move aside for Hulk Hogan, who spoke earlier in the night. "Dana White and Hulk Hogan calling Trump the toughest man they have ever met is a joke. Hogan used to wrestle with a dude named Haku who once in a bar fight ripped a dude's nostrils with his bare hands!"