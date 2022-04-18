'American Idol': Dan Marshall Shines With Epic Performance of Garth Brooks’ 'Friends In Low Places'

Talk about an excellent performance! This is by far my favorite song Dan Marshall has ever done, and you can clearly see why. The former football player and Virginia Tech alum took the stage Sunday night on American Idol Season 10 to perform Garth Brooks' "Friends in Low Places" to save his spot on the Top 20.

Judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan were all equally as impressed as the audience, so much so that Bryan repeatedly said he couldn't wait for him to be a star. Can you believe Marshall has only been performing for six months?

After a standing ovation from the judges, Richie told Marshall, "I just want free tickets and backstage passes... The truth of the matter is you could just take this act right here and go straight on the road immediately because that's as good as it gets right there. I loved it."

Meanwhile, Perry was shocked at what she had just heard, saying, "I'm going to be honest with you, I didn't get it at first, but that was so fun and you picked the right song and you had the best stage presence that is so authentic and so natural of the whole night so far. Don't forget, y'all, we're here to be entertained, I just want to crush some freakin' beers and watch you play. I am in on you 100%."

Bryan went on to congratulate the singer for the challenging performance, sharing, "Dan, Katy's right. I mean, I think in previous rounds you may have missed the mark on a song choice here or there and this thing is a fourth quarter football battle making it through American Idol and then you come along and you pick the right song that really showcased kind of where you're gonna evolve as an artist. So good job for upping your game buddy!"

Marshall, along with 20 contestants, is fighting for a stop in the Top 14, which will be revealed later today, Monday, April 18 on ABC. The remaining contestants are Emryson Flora, Mike Park, Tristen Gressett, Sage, Jay, Nicolina, Jacob Moran, Huntergirl, Elli Rowe, Dan Marshall, Ava Maybee, Allegra, Noah Thompson, Leah Marlene, Fritz Hager, Katyrah Love, Cameron Whitcomb, Cadence Baker and Lady K.

