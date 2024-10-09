2-Time Cancer Survivor Becomes Nurse At Same Hospital He Was A Patient

Having cancer is a life-altering experience. If you are fortunate enough to be restored to health, you still never forget what you went through, such as surgery, chemo, radiation, and follow-ups. For Dalton Cummins, 24, it changed the direction of his life and career in positive ways. He is changing others' lives for the better as well.

Cummins Is Now Working At The Hospital Where He Was Treated

He Tries To Caringly Address Young Patients' Fears

Per People, Cummins had cancer twice. He is truly a resilient survivor. This young man is also a compassionate, dedicated professional who became a nurse at Riley Hospital for Children, the very same Indianapolis medical facility where he himself was treated years ago.

Now, Cummins comforts young patients who are going through the grueling mental, emotional, and physical ordeal of cancer. He understands their plight very well because he went through it himself. When kids balk at taking their medication, for example, Cummins tries to bond with them to help ease their fears.

He told the outlet, "I always try to figure out the underlying reason and connect with them a bit. Then I can use that to help other people."

His story of courage, survival, and empathy deserves attention. Let's learn more about Dalton Cummins.

Dalton Cummins Had Two Bouts Of Cancer

He Had Two Different Kinds Of Lymphoma Close Together

Cummins was diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in the spring of 2020 just as the COVID pandemic was gaining steam. He had been coughing and spitting up mucus. A community college freshman at the time, Cummins thought he might have COVID.

When he found out that he had cancer, he was understandably alarmed. "I went upstairs and started crying. I was definitely scared."

He Had A Serious Crisis During His Chemo Treatment

After four months of chemo, Cummins began running a fever and showed signs of septic shock. He spent more than three weeks in Riley's ICU, weathered the setback, and completed his treatment.

Three Months Later, Dalton Cummins Got A New Cancer Diagnosis

Cancer was not done with Cummins yet. He learned he had Hodgkin lymphoma. He admits he "just lost it." There was more chemo, a stem cell transplant, then radiation and a year of "maintenance chemo." That would be enough to make anyone think about giving up, but Cummins just kept going.

Dalton Cummins Earned His Associate's Degree In Nursing

Being Able To Give Back Is So Meaningful To Him

Working at Riley and pitching in to help kids who are ill and may be having a hard time is an opportunity Cummins savors. He is a real role model, a great example of how someone can be faced with huge medical challenges yet is thriving today.