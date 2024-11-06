‘Dallas’ Star Linda Gray Turned To Helping People After Show Ended

I loved watching the nighttime soap operas of the 1980s. Nothing kept me from missing an episode of Dynasty on Wednesday evenings or Dallas (which aired in prime time from 1978 to 1991) on Fridays. These dramas showcased big money, big fights, and big hair. Who can forget Alexis (Joan Collins) and Krystle (Linda Evans) having one ferocious hair-yanking catfight after another on Dynasty? Or the ratings-giant "Who Killed J.R.?" story arc on Dallas with Linda Gray and the villain you hated to love, Larry Hagman?

Sadly, these and other similar programs had their moment and were all eventually canceled. But the actors in them remained fan favorites for years afterward. One of them, Gray, who played Sue Ellen Ewing, the beautiful, put-upon wife of dastardly J.R. Ewing (Hagman) on Dallas, is now doing charitable work that keeps her busy and motivated.

Now 84, exactly what is Linda Gray doing lately?

Gray Clearly Liked Being On 'Dallas'

She Articulated The Reasons For The Show's Long-Running Popularity

Per foxnews.com via People, Gray said, "I think that 'Dallas' was like daytime soaps that were very popular, and 'Dallas' came into play, and it was gigantic, and it filled that same need that people love to have a recurring story, suspense and something to look forward to."

She added, "Because the show ran for so many years, the audience got to know the characters so genuinely, and they really cared for [them], and the characters all went through so much. And I think the fans really loved to relate to the stories that were bigger than life. I think that they were definitely bigger than life so they could live vicariously through those characters. 'Dallas' was so influential."

But All Good Things Come To An End

Today She Works To Raise Funds To Fight Cancer

Gray and Alana Stewart are co-chairs of the Farrah Fawcett Foundation, which holds a yearly Tex-Mex Fiesta. (Fawcett died in 2009 at age 62 from anal cancer. She was the phenomenal breakout star of the TV show Charlie's Angels.) Stewart, who was previously married to rocker Rod Stewart and actor George Hamilton, was one of Fawcett's closest friends. Fawcett and Gray were chummy gal pals as well.

Cancer has hit home painfully for Gray, Her beloved son, Jeff, died of leukemia in 2020. It was a shattering loss for the star. "He was the kindest, funniest, sweetest human being..... he brought the world such love and was loved by everyone! May his journey be a magical one," Gray penned on Instagram the year Jeff passed away.

Gray was honored with the Foundation's Angel Award in 2022.

Since Dallas folded, she has worked on TV and on the stage.