Dallas Burrow Embraces Everyday Romance on Dreamy Love Song 'Starry Eyes' [Premiere]

Songwriting and performing is in Dallas Burrow's blood -- quite literally. The Texas singer-songwriter's forthcoming Jonathan Tyler-produced album Blood Brothers (out June 16 via Soundly Music), pays homage to his father, Mike Burrow, who became actual "blood brothers" with Townes Van Zandt at an after party in Nashville. Among tributes to both his dad (a recording of the Mike Burrow's song "X Old Flames") and Zandt (a cover of "Mr. Mudd and Mr. Gold"), Dallas shares his own stunning lyricism on "Starry Eyes," a tribute to his wife.

"This tune is really a love song for my wife," Burrow tells Wide Open Country. "When I first wrote it, it was kind of a Bob Dylan style folk song, upbeat with a wild harmonica. However, when I brought it into the studio, Jonathan helped me smooth it out and turned it into kind of a throwback, almost Motown style ballad, reimagined somewhere between '90s country and indie pop. It sort of makes me think of a high school dance. The basis for the meaning behind this one is that special moment you have with someone you love, when you're both at home, each kind of doing your own thing, which in my wife's case is often taking care of her plants or just doing the little things she does to make our house feel like a home, and I can catch her just being her authentic self. I wanted to bottle up the feeling that seeing her like that gives me, and this song is what came out. When the incredibly talented Taylor Rae came in and graced this track with her sultry vocals, that was the cherry on top."

Watch the video for "Starry Eyes" below.

Advertisement

"The songs on Blood Brothers tell about where I'm from, where I've been, what I've done, and what I've seen," Burrow says in a press release. "They tell of life, death, love, faith, youthful rebellion, finding acceptance, the state of the world, as well as the story of my father and his connection to Townes Van Zandt, and how that has helped shape my own musical journey, my dedication to family, and approach to life in general."

Burrow is on the road with Charley Crockett throughout this month and next. See a full list of tour dates here.