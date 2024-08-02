Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reveals His Absolutely Ridiculous Phobia

There's a ton of fears and phobias out there. Oftentimes, they're pretty straightforward and to the point. A fear of heights or spiders, claustrophobia, it's all normal and understandable. However, some of them are much more strange and seemingly unexplainable. For instance, are you scared of... jewelry? Apparently, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. is deathly afraid of rings, bracelets, and earrings.

Recently, Earnhardt joined his wife Amy on an episode of the Dale Jr. Download podcast. There, they indulge in a silly game of 'The Newlywed Game' for the sake of good content. Then, they discuss some of their biggest fears. For Dale, it's not the idea of crashing one of his NASCAR speed demons at 200 miles per hour. Moreover, it's also not something normal like bugs or something. No, he cannot stand jewelry.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Cringes at The Nauseous Idea of Wearing Real Jewelry

They clarify that it's probably more of an ick than anything. Something about the metallic contact causes Dale to absolutely freak out. "It's mostly disgust. It's mostly like, it's more grossy nausea," he says. "The dantier and lighter and smaller the piece of jewelry, the more ick. It's an ick."

You would think of the metal is an issue, he would battle panic attacks in the cars he drives. However, it's not the same application. The compact nature of the metals in a car prohibits him from unnecessary anxiety. "They're not dangling and jingling," Dale adds.

Consequently, Amy gets a sick kick from screwing with Dale. In particular, she'll put on some jewelry when he makes her mad. "Sometimes she goes out, and she goes out with her friends or whatever and she wears whatever she wants to wear, and she sometimes comes home and forgets she's got it on," Earnhardt Jr. explains. "And I don't say anything, but I'm just like cringing inside. But then there are times when she'll wear jewelry and my immediate thought is, 'What did I do? What did I do that pissed her off? I've done something. I'm getting punished.'"