Elvis' Granddaughter Riley Keough Showcases Vocals in Teaser for Series 'Daisy Jones & the Six'

Amazon's Prime Video just debuted an official first look at its upcoming series Daisy Jones & the Six. Starring none other than Elvis Presley's granddaughter Riley Keough, it's set to rock out out loud when it debuts alongside 24 original songs written for and performed by the cast.

The newly-released video clip gives us our first listen of "Regret Me," a rousing tune that acts as a great introduction to what the series' other songs could sound like. And from what we've heard so far, it seems like the soundtrack is going to be a must-listen.

The show, based on author Taylor Jenkins Reid's book of the same name, follows a Los Angeles-based rock band in the '70s as they rise through the ranks from a small-time group to one of the biggest bands in the world. It also delves into why they ended up splitting up just as they reached the height of their success together.

The band, featuring frontwoman Daisy Jones (Keough) and Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin) is shown performing in the clip, and then their success is explored in a few Behind the Music-styled documentary segments. Things are great at first as the band hits the road together on tour and then the recording studio before they start being taken over by fans everywhere they go. But as all good things do, it seemingly all comes to an end.

"Look, I know that I said that I would tell you everything," Keogh asks as Daisy in the trailer. "But how much of everything do you really want to know?"

The series looks like it's going to be a good time spliced with some seriously mellow reality checks, but it has all the markings of a show we're going to want to tune in for. Best of all, there's not much longer to wait: the series is set to debut on Prime Video on March 3.