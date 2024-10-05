Dad Hires Bodyguard For Daughter As She Enters Freshman Year At New York Campus — Here's Why

A concerned Maryland father has filled a position for a personal bodyguard for her 19-year-old daughter attending New York University in Greenwich Village. This "security consultant" - as named by the father - will ensure the safety of her daughter while attending NYU and traveling around New York City.

Her father talked to the New York Post regarding his concerns about his daughter's safety. "I believe information is the best disinfectant, and knowing what areas to go to, what areas to avoid is absolutely critical," the father said. "Particularly for a young person navigating a city or even a situation on their own for the first time away from home."

The father took to Facebook in August and posted the job offer. "This person would think of her as their own to ensure she is safe. The majority of this work may be remote and some in person. The family is willing to pay for 25 hours per week," reads the post.

The bodyguard would not only accompany her daughter to NYU but be constantly on the watch, accompanying the 19-year-old pretty much everywhere. "One day you may be accompanying her to the Bronx zoo, the next you may be just calling her to check in and see where she will be for the week so you are aware to keep an eye on those areas," reads the offer.

"She will move in on August 21st and would love for this person to walk her around the city and educate her on what areas she should avoid."

Crime In The 6th Precinct

Concerned about her daughter's safety given New York's 6th Precinct's crime statistics, he still thinks he can do better. "I don't know whether this is enough; I hope it is," he said. "As a father, you want to equip your child with all the information you can possibly get them, and hope they make good decisions."

While overall crime is down 13.66% compared to 2023, hate crimes and sex crimes in the 6th Precinct are up in 2024 according to a Police Department report. Hate crimes are up by 54.5% and other sex crimes are up by 10.6%.

NYU students have, for the most part, agreed with the father and his decision to hire a bodyguard. Users online have reacted in various ways. "The decision to hire a bodyguard for a college freshman amid rising crime rates on campus reflects growing concerns about safety in urban environments," said one user.

Regarding the father's decision to hire a bodyguard, one user said: "Dad must be majoring in protective services—every campus needs its own superhero!" Another user said: "Good for him. May be cheaper to move her to another university."