Dad Arrested After Allegedly Killing His 14-Year-Old Daughter's Predator

An Arkansas father named Aaron Spencer, 36, reported her 14-year-old daughter missing. However, Spencer allegedly found her daughter in a vehicle with a 67-year-old man, Michael Fosler. Reportedly, Fosler was booked after he previously stalked and sexually assaulted Spencer's daughter. Spencer allegedly shot and killed Fosler, his daughter's alleged predator. Police arrested Spencer and was later released on bail.

The alleged killing took place the very same day Spencer reported her daughter missing. Lonoke County Sherrif's Office deputies were already on their way to Spencer's home. When Spencer found her daughter with Fosler, a confrontation ensued that ended with Spencer shooting Fosler.

Fosler had a "no contact order" after the alleged stalking and rape of the 14-year-old during the summer, according to Aaron's wife, Heather. Reportedly, Fosler was arrested and booked for internet stalking and sexual assault. Heather has been posting updates regarding her husband's situation and provided information about how the case was handled.

"This guy that preyed upon their daughter was released on bond, and we had stopped him that night and got him with her," Heather wrote. According to Heather, neither she nor Aaron were aware that Fosler was still in contact with their daughter. "He was waiting 6-9 felonies for what he did, not 2," she added. "He was looking at the rest of his pathetic life in jail, and our daughter was the only witness"

Heather expressed that she was "deeply offended" by how the Sheriff's Office handled the case, which has been the center of controversy. According to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, a lawsuit was filed against Lonoke County Sherriff John Staley and Deputy William Ship for allegedly ignoring sexual assault claims made by female inmates against jail staff members.

Sheriff Addresses The Alleged Crime

Sherriff Staley spoke with USA TODAY and talked about the case and Heather's statements on Facebook. "I absolutely do not support predators," said Staley. "I'm a daddy, I have three daughters. I know she's hurt right now, but there's absolutely nobody I would put ahead of our children, their children, my children."

"I have not, nor will I, advocate for any specific charge," added Staley. "This is a tragic situation and my thoughts and prayers are with all those involved."

While Aaron Spencer has a preliminary charge of first-degree murder - meaning it is not official yet -, it is possible that Spencer can use several arguments to defend himself and avoid spending a larger time in jail. Attorney Brian Claypool talked with Fox News Digital about it.

"Aaron Spencer's legal team will clearly argue what's called a heat of passion. That is a defense in the state of Arkansas," said Claypool. "And what that really means is that Spencer committed the alleged murder in the midst of an emotional disturbance."

Fundraiser Shut Down

Heather set up a GoFundMe campaign for her husband's legal defense but said campaign was eventually shut down. According to GoFundMe's Terms of Service, the site prevents fundraisers that aim to raise money to cover legal defense expenses for anyone charged with violent crimes. Heather then started getting donations through Venmo and Cash App. She is very thankful for all the help and donations received.

"At the end of the day, our daughter is a victim and we have a long road of recovery for everyone. We are so thankful for all the calls, messages and prayers," Heather stated. "My husband is a hero and we are so thankful to have him home with us for now. We want to do everything possible to ensure he can continue to be here to protect us."