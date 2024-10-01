Dad Allegedly Strangled His 1-Year-Old Son To Death For Not Listening To Him

Nathaniel Lee Edmonds, 24, a Virginia father, is now facing second-degree murder charges after allegedly strangling his 1-year-old son to death. According to Edmonds's own words, his son was "not listening" to him and that he "couldn't take it anymore."

According to a Front Royal Police Department press release, police arrived on September 18 at a North Royal Avenue residence. They received a report that a one-year-old was having a cardiac arrest. While medics from Warren County Fire & Rescue were already at the scene and later transported the boy to the Warren Memorial Hospital, the boy was eventually pronounced dead.

"In an interview at the hospital, the mother admitted that she was working while Edmonds was supposed to be watching him and she came home to her child and found him in the condition that she did," said the complaint. Edmonds, reportedly, fled the scene before the mother returned home.

Front Royal Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division began their investigation and eventually found the father, Edmonds, walking around Fairground Road. He was brought to the Front Royal Police Department and interviewed by deputies. The complaint states the following: "Edmonds was read his Miranda rights and confessed to choking his 1 year old, using both of his hands for minutes because the child was not listening and he couldn't take it anymore."

The complaint continues: "Edmonds describes that this incident happened on the childs (sic) bed where he was ultimately found. Edmonds admitted to observing foam at the mouth of the child."

Second-Degree Murderer

Following this interview and after consulting with the Warren County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, Edmonds was charged with second-degree murder. "Due to the ongoing and sensitive nature of the case, no further details will be released at this time," concludes the press release.

The name of the 1-year-old is unknown at the time. Edmonds remains in the Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail without bond. According to court records, Edmonds was charged with misdemeanor domestic assault and battery back in July 2023.

If found guilty, Nathaniel Lee Edmonds could be sentenced to 5 to 40 years in prison. Additionally, he could be ordered to pay a $100,000 fine.