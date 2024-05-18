Dabney Coleman Has Passed Away And 'Yellowstone' And '9 To 5' Fans Are Grieving

Dabney Coleman has recently passed away in his Santa Monica home according to his daughter Quincy. "My Father, Dabney Wharton Coleman, took his last earthly breath peacefully and exquisitely in his home on Thursday, May 16th, 2024, at 1:50 p.m.," the daughter tells Fox News.

Coleman's daughter continues her moving eulogy for her father that perfectly encapsulates his work and time on this earth. "My father crafted his time here on Earth with a curious mind, a generous heart and a soul on fire with passion, desire and humor that tickled the funny bone of humanity," she says. "As he lived, he moved through this final act of his life with elegance, excellence and mastery."

For younger fans, he may be best known for his role voicing Principle Prickly in the classic Disney cartoon, Recess. Or more recently, he briefly worked on the hit show Yellowstone. For the older, more well-versed crowd, Coleman was at the center of timeless 80s films like 9 to 5 and Tootsie.

Fans and Celebrities React to Coleman's Passing

The response online is heartwarming, taking in the depth of his work and what he brought to film. One X user succinctly describes why Coleman was so great. "Dabney Coleman was one of those actors that no matter what he was in, he was simply brilliant," he says. "He made being a jerk an art form and often times, carried the movies he was in. This town lost a legend."

It's more than just fans recalling the life of Coleman. In addition, his contemporaries are making a point to communicate how special Coleman was in the industry. Ben Stiller passionately eulogizes Coleman's importance to film and television. "The great Dabney Coleman literally created, or defined, really - in a uniquely singular way — an archetype as a character actor," he says. "He was so good at what he did it's hard to imagine movies and television of the last 40 years without him. Xxx."

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan also shares the value Coleman brought to his life. "I had the opportunity to work with Dabney in 2003, and learned priceless lessons in the power of simplicity as an artist," he tells Deadline. "But more importantly I witnessed Dabney's humility, grace, and patience (with my 10,000 questions)."