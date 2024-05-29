Cyndi Lauper’s Son Faces Sexual Assault Accusations In Recent Lawsuit

Declyn Lauper Thornton — the son of Cyndi Lauper and Law and Order SVU star, David Thornton — has been accused of sexual assault. Per New York Post, the attack happened in Declyn's Manhattan apartment around four years ago, on November 9, 2020. The unnamed woman is seeking unspecified damages for the "emotional and psychological damage" she experienced from the "humiliating" attack, according to court documents.

She had been dating Declyn on and off for about nine months in 2020. The day of the alleged attack, Declyn sent the woman $60 on Cash App for her to take a private car from her place to his apartment. When she arrived, Declyn appeared "agitated" and both parties "disagreed about a sexual act," per the lawsuit.

"I felt like my life was really in danger at that point," the woman said. She told him she wanted to leave and didn't feel comfortable. That's when Declyn allegedly grabbed her phone. He threatened to break it "if she did not perform fellatio on him," the lawsuit states.

Declyn allegedly pushed her onto his bed three times as she tried to leave his bedroom, before exposing his penis and holding her arms down. As the lawsuit goes on to explain, she "repeatedly told Mr. Lauper to let her get up because he was too strong, but he refused."

For common decency, I'll omit the more graphic parts of the lawsuit. In summation, the lawsuit alleges that Declyn tried to force the woman to perform fellatio on him. But he stopped after his forcefulness caused "a pop sound from her neck and upper spine."

After she left, Declyn called her, saying "he was sorry for what he had just done to her." Reportedly, she never saw him again despite his efforts for the pair to meet up "several" more times.

"People may need to be warned about this guy," she said. Mark Shirian, her lawyer, commented. "This lawsuit seeks to hold? Mr. Lauper accountable for the grievous harm inflicted upon our client."

"Our client deserves to have her voice heard and to seek the justice she rightfully deserves," Shirian concluded.