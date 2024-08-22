Cucumbers Linked To Food Poisoning In 500 People According To Study

Cucumbers seem like they would be a healthy food that is good for you. And most of the time, they are. But this summer, there has reportedly been a widespread outbreak of food poisoning allegedly linked to cucumbers. It has made some 500 people ill.

Salon.com reports that "a multi-state outbreak" of food poisoning from cukes is at last "waning."

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) issued a report which stated, via Salon.com, that as of the beginning of July, "449 people infected with one of the outbreak strains of Salmonella Africana and Salmonella Braenderup have been reported from 31 states and the District of Columbia. One hundred and twenty-five of those infected were also hospitalized, though none died as a result of the infection, according to the report."

This is a situation worth paying attention to. We gathered the facts for you.

The CDC Believes That Two Florida Companies May Be Linked To This Outbreak

They Might Not Be The Only Ones Connected With Contaminated Cukes

The CDC mentions two Florida-based companies - Thomas Produce Company and Bedner Growers, Inc. - happen to be "likely sources of illnesses in this outbreak." However, the agency is not ruling out the possibility of other companies being involved as well.

The Hazard To The Public Seems To Have Subsided

Because the "growing and harvesting seasons are over" for these producers, Salon.com reports, there are no cucumbers from them that are now available for purchase.

The Actual Number Of Sick People From Cucumbers May Be Much Greater Than Is Known

It's Hard To Determine Precisely How Many Became Ill From Tainted Cucumbers

The CDC pointed out in its report that, "The true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely much higher than the number reported and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses."

Salon.com cites two possible reasons for this. One of that it can take quite a while - up to a month - to figure out if someone is ill from a particular food poisoning outbreak. Also, people might get sick but never be tested to see if they have contracted Salmonella poisoning.

What Are The Symptoms Of Salmonella Poisoning?

It Can Seem Like Stomach Flu

Per the Mayo Clinic, symptoms may include chills, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, headache, and nausea, among others. Kids, people with immune system issues, babies, and older individuals may need to have medical attention.