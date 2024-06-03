Crystal Gayle Celebrates Loretta Lynn's Granddaughter Emmy Russell's "Fantastic" Performance At Grand Ole Opry

Emmy Russell was so close, but couldn't quite clinch the American Idol win. While most people would take the outcome as a personal failure, Russell dusted herself off and got back on that horse. She was invited to the Grand Ole Opry, an accomplishment in itself! But, even better? She blew the roof off the joint. Russell earned the blessing and kudos of the legendary Crystal Gayle!

We had a wonderful time at the ⁦@opry⁩ last night. My great niece,

Emmy Russell was fantastic. She is such a beautiful and sweet girl. It is great to see her starting out her career. I remember those days!

??❤️? pic.twitter.com/UsPlI7mALh — Crystal Gayle (@TheCrystalGayle) June 2, 2024

Wherever Russell walks, it appears greatness isn't far behind her. At the age of 25, Russell already shows telltale signs of breaking free of being "Loretta Lynn's granddaughter" and making her own mark in the country world!

Crystal Gayle Congratulates Emmy Russell On Her Grand Ole Opry Showing

The Grand Ole Opry seems to be the first stop on Russell's post-Idol comeback tour! She recently sat down with The Tennessean following her standout American Idol efforts. Loretta Lynn's passing in 2022 was a formative moment for Russell, spurring her to commit to her musical ambitions.

"God gave you a tool. Don't bury it, use it," Lynn told Russell of her natural gifts.

"You know, she always really believed in me," Russell said, remembering the time she spent with Lynn before her passing. Then, in 2023, "Skinny" formally put Emmy Russell on the fast track to inevitability.

"I just think that it's my story. Growing up, getting picked on, having an eating disorder....you're feeling those pressures to look a certain way. I just want to be skinny," Russell would say about the song that got her to American Idol.

"I was really grateful for the show. I think I've got everything that I needed to receive," Russell commented, speaking of her time on the show. "I feel like some people can lose themselves in the process, but I really feel like I've been finding more of myself during the show."

Not all American Idol participants find their way upon leaving the show. It takes a great deal of bravery and self-assurance to come out swinging after such a golden opportunity. But if Crystal Gayle's high marks are anything to go by, Russell has found herself faring better than ever before!