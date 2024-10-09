Cruise Ship Passengers Airlifted From Ship As Hurricane Milton Barrels Down On Florida

The Sun Princess, a new cruise ship, has been halted due to the approach of Hurricane Milton. Sick passengers had to get airlifted from the ship to be brought to the U.S. mainland for treatment.

The Sun Princess is a luxury cruise ship holding over 5,000 passengers who are now stuck in the ocean and exposed to the raging storms consuming Florida.

Tragically, the charter was supposed to make port today, 9th October, but the hurricane had other ideas. The ship had set off from Barcelona, Spain, on a one-way 25-day trip to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. However, Port Everglades, where it was supposed to dock, had closed due to the hurricane.

This event left the Sun Princess stranded five miles off the coast of Florida amidst the chaos of Hurricane Milton. Stranded and alone, sick passengers had no choice but to be airlifted from the ship and brought to safety.

Cruise Passengers Airlifted To Safety From Stranded Cruise

In the video, a helicopter can be seen lowering to the boat to accept another passenger. It appears to have taken a few trips during the video, and it can be seen actively accepting a passenger. It is unknown just how many passengers were airlifted from the cruise ship and how many trips the helicopter took.

In the video also can be seen a long line of passengers standing around. They are also recording the situation unfolding, so there is likely not a long list of airlift passengers. Naturally, rescuing the sick will be the priority, so all anyone else can do is wait around.

What's also unclear is exactly where the airlifted passengers were taken to. We can only assume they've been taken to adequate facilities, although not much can be certain when a Category 5 hurricane is tearing through the States.

Currently, the Sun Princess is still stranded on the open seas just outside Cuba. We can only hope that they remain safe and secure amidst the ravaging storms.

The Sun Princess is just one of many ships denied docking at ports in Florida. Hurricane Milton is devastating the mainland as well as stranding thousands of passengers in the ocean.