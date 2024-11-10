Crowd Sings Barstool's Zach Bryan Diss at Ole Miss Football Game

The Zach Bryan continues. You might think this would stay between Bryan and his now ex girlfriend Brianna Chickenfry. However, her Barstool contemporaries Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards join the fray to back their friend in her time of crisis. They go above and beyond by releasing a diss track in addition to slamming the country singer on their BFFs podcast. Now, it seems like their disdain has spread to the audience.

Want more from us? Get handpicked stories in your inbox. Join free.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Recently, Dave Portnoy and his Barstool crew host a live college football show at Ole Miss ahead of their game against Georgia. There, Portnoy sees a prime opportunity to take another big potshot against the country star. "My Rhoback dawg of the week is that f--g miserable piece of s--t scumbag Zach Bryan. If you have his music on your phone please f--g delete it. The guy is a piece of s--t and you should never have anything to do with it. He's the worst," Portnoy exclaims.

Then, Portnoy breaks into his diss track towards Zach Bryan titled "Smallest Man." The Barstool diehard fans in the audience relish in this negativity and join in with Dave.

Want more from us? Get handpicked stories in your inbox. Join free.

My Dawg of the week is that fucking miserable piece of shit scumbag Zach Bryan pic.twitter.com/7cIdjuOEQ4 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) November 9, 2024

Ole Miss Crowd Backs Barstool in Their Feud Against Zach Bryan

This Zach Bryan diss track is extremely cringey to me, you can tell a couple podcasters put this together. However Brianna Chickenfry defends their decision to slam her ex on a record, no matter how immature. Given the toxicity of their relationship, she finds a measure of liberty in taking the shots. "This isn't me being like I dated a d*****bag that cheated on me at the bar. No. This is something so much deeper than that. So if people want to say the diss track was immature, me talking about it was immature...you know what's f*****g immature? The way you treated me," Brianna slams to Zach.

"The f*****g shit that you say, that s**t that you do, the unfollows, this, that. Everything you did was immature. This is simply a reaction to the way that you treat people," Brianna concludes.