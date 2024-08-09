‘Criminal Minds’ And ‘Law & Order’ Actor Charged With Sexual Assault

Actor Gabriel Olds, 52, who has appeared on well-known TV shows including Criminal Minds and Law & Order and in a biopic called The Eyes of Tammy Faye, has been arrested and charged with seven counts of felony sexual assault.

This is according to foxnews.com and a press release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

He graduated from Yale University and is the son of Sharon Olds, who won the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for Poetry. On his Instagram, Olds also identifies himself as a writer and producer.

Olds Was Arrested Two Days Ago

He Faces Several Charges

Olds was arrested on the morning of August 7. On July 19, a warrant for $3.5 million was issued for his arrest.

Per abcnews.go.com, "Olds was charged with three counts of forcible rape; one count of rape of an unconscious or asleep person; one count of sodomy by use of force; one count of assault with intent to commit a felony; and one count of injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend, or child's parent."

There Are Apparently Three Victims Known At This Point

L.A. Police Hope That More Women Hurt By Gabriel Olds Come Forward

Per the press release, "On January 19, 2023, a 41-year-old woman reported that Gabriel Olds, a 52-year-old Los Angeles resident, raped her at her home in Los Angeles. Two additional adult victims later came forward and made similar reports dating back to 2013, describing consensual dating encounters that descended into violent sexual assault."

Because Gabriel Olds moved around a lot due to his various acting roles, law enforcement believes that there may be additional women he victimized "nationwide" who have not spoken up.

Olds Allegedly Used His Privileged Education and Profession To Attract Victims

He Reportedly "Used Brutal Violence"

Olds evidently used his elite education and stature as an actor to lull women into a "false sense of security."

Detective Brent Hopkins, a Special Assault Section Supervisor said in the release, "We heard the same story again and again. Mr. Olds started off charming, but then used brutal violence to carry out these rapes. Some of these survivors suffered in silence for years before finding the strength to speak up. Now that he's off the streets, we want to make sure everyone has a chance to be heard."