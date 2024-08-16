Creedence Clearwater Revival Drummer's Son Accused Of Killing Girlfriend

Authorities have arrested the son of Creedence Clearwater Revival drummer Doug Clifford. They've charged him with the murder of his girlfriend.

His girlfriend went missing six days prior before authorities discovered her remains in Nevada. Police arrested and charged Brent Clifford for the death of Patricia Portella-Wright, according to ABC10. Portella-Wright's co-workers reported her missing after she didn't show up for work.

No one has seen her since August 4. Flash forward, and search and rescue teams believe they located Portella-Wright's body. They found her off Mount Rose Highway in an embankment.

"Through investigation we obtained information that led us to the area of Mt. Rose Highway. Using a drone we were able to locate the body of a female down a steep embankment," the sheriff's office said. Authorities believe it's her, but they're waiting for the coroner to confirm the identity of the remains.

Creedence Clearwater Revival Drummer's Son Arrested

"During our investigation we identified her boyfriend, Brent Clifford, as a person of interest in her disappearance. On Wednesday, August 14, 2024 Clifford was arrested in Portola [California]. He has been booked into the Placer County jail on a murder charge," it added.

Previously, authorities identified the Creedence Clearwater Revival drummer's son as a person of interest. Reportedly, Clifford was the last one to see Portella-Wright alive. He's also a person of interest in the death of a Reno man after visiting the area on August 9. Authorities found 68-year-old William Andrews with a gunshot wound to the head.

Authorities suspected that Clifford stole Andrews' 2003 Chevrolet Blazer.

"According to the Reno Police Department, Clifford is a person of interest in a Reno homicide. The male victim in that homicide was discovered on the morning of Sunday, August 11th," the Placer County Sheriff's Office also said. "The red 2003 Chevrolet Blazer that belonged to the homicide victim was found in the same area Clifford was arrested in Portola."

Cops tracked the car to Plumas County. Authorities later arrested Clifford on August 14 in Portola, California. They had an active warrant for identity theft charges. These are related to Portella-Wright's disappearance. Following his arrest, authorities charged Creedence Clearwater Revival drummer's son with homicide.

As of now, authorities said that Clifford is ineligible for bail.