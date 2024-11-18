Crazy Moment A Woman Gave Birth At Florida Airport

There's nothing worse than getting surprise extra changes at the airport. But this woman, who originally only had her own seat to pay for, suddenly had to pay for two. In a case of really bad timing, a Florida woman gave birth right in the middle of an airport terminal.

Videos by Wide Open Country

On Tuesday, Nov. 12 around 5:04 p.m Miami-Dade Fire Rescue received a regular call. However, the location was rather an odd one. Responders rushed out to Miami International airport to assist with a birth.

Checkpoint 1 was the place the baby chose to join the world. Some things just can't wait, and the baby decided right here, and right now, was the time. The woman went into labour, and before the medical team could show up, it was down to the staff available to help with the airport birth.

"Miami-Dade Aviation personnel, Miami-Dade Police and U.S. Customs and Border Protection assisted with helping the patient prior to our arrival," the fire and rescue team told People. It was due to their quick response and professionalism that the baby and the child pulled through despite the location.

A Close Call For The Airport Birth

Footage from Checkpoint 1 in Miami shows the delivery of the baby. The airport birth was hardly a calm and collected one. It's not exactly the best location to do it, really.

Stress rippled through the crowd as a responder was heard to say, "Responding to Door 3, pregnant female. Possible miscarriage outside of Door 3 departures. Door 3 departures, Rescue 40." Tensions were high as the staff did all they could for the woman and child.

However, moments later the new baby was delivered successfully into the world. The audio of the footage marks the arrival. "It's alive! It's alive?...OK. Hold on, hold on, hold on, hold on, hold on. We got a boy!" The mother was then transported to a nearby hospital for the due rest and recovery she needed.

I guess she probably saved herself a pretty penny in medical bills by giving birth in the airport rather than a hospital bed. She will certainly have a good story to tell the baby when it grows up too.