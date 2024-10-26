Tragic Crash Takes Lives Of Two Children, Mom May Have Been Driving Distracted

It's easy to get distracted when you are behind the wheel of a vehicle. You grab a hasty bite of food, fiddle with the dial of the radio, or get into a heated conversation with a passenger. Before you know it, you are taking your eyes and mental focus off the road and are in an accident that can be catastrophic. That is what authorities are theorizing happened in Mesa, Arizona, on October 23, per People. A pickup truck driven by a mom of three collided with a tow truck "in the outer lane of the freeway at high speed...." One side of the pickup reportedly got ripped away in the crash. Two young children in it, Evie, 11, and Tate, 9, both lost their lives in a lethal instant.

Another child in the truck who is 6, per WSAZ, was unharmed, according to People. (WSAZ says he sustained minor injuries.) The mom, 36, was hospitalized. It is unclear if she will face charges, per KNXV via People.

This is a heartbreaking tragedy. It is also a cautionary tale and a wake-up call for other motorists.

What Took The Mom's Attention Off The Road

Her Kids May Have Been Acting Up Before The Crash

The youngsters' mom "may have been distracted by what was going on in the vehicle at the time of the crash," according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer, Bart Graves. He made those comments to KFVS via People.

Graves added, "As I understand it, it was kids playing loudly, roughhousing in the backseat, or some kind of thing that distracted her from the road."

He offered some wise advice to keep drivers out of trouble. "Slow down, pay attention. Do not get distracted by things in your car if you have kids. Stay off the phone. By all means, do not drive impaired or fatigued either."

A GoFundMe Page Has Been Set Up For The Family After The Tragedy

It Has Already Far Surpassed Its Goal Of $20,000

The GoFundMe in memory of the two deceased children was established by Roxie Heussner of Gilbert, Arizona. It is not clear if she is connected to the family in any way.

A message on the page states, "Tate and Evie, age 9 and 11, were tragically killed on the 202 freeway in Arizona today, October 23, 2024, in a car accident. Their parents and siblings are now not only having to face life without two of their children, but a mound of medical and funeral bills just years after one of their children went through a long course of cancer treatment."

The message continues, "I know not everyone is in a position to give, but if you can, please help. And if you can't give monetarily, please uplift this family in thoughts and prayers as they face this unimaginable tragedy."

As of Friday night, over $160,000 had been collected.