Cracker Barrel Makes Sweeping Changes As Stock Prices Plummet: "We're Just Not As Relevant As We Once Were"

Move aside Red Lobster , Cracker Barrel appears to be the latest chain in trouble. The restaurant's new CEO made a troubling statement about the chain and its struggle to stay relevant. They want to overhaul the brand.

"We're just not as relevant as we once were," Cracker Barrel CEO Julie Felss Masino said on a May 16 conference call. Before the call, Cracker Barrel's stocks held at $60 per share. However after the share, they plummeted to $45.75, dropping almost 20%. Many appear alarmed by the news.

Masino took control of Cracker Barrel in August and said the brand has lost some of its shine. She said it needs a "transformation." Apparently, revenue and sales have flatlined rather than grown. Masino cites Cracker Barrel's competitors as the issue. She wants to make changes.