Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Every kid's first pair of cowboy boots is something special. If you don't have a baby picture of yourself in a pair of cowboy boots, you didn't grow up country. Sorry, I don't make the rules. Now, we all know boots can be expensive, and you don't want to break the bank on a pair of boots your child will outgrow within a year, so consider our picks for the best affordable cowboy boots for kids.

These budget-friendly boots are all under $50. They're affordable, but we made sure not to sacrifice style, comfort and durability.

Socks for Cowboy Boots

You might be shocked to see that some people don't like to wear socks with boots. Of course, it might be uncomfortable if your boots haven't been broken in properly, but we don't recommend risking blisters on your ankles (or smelly feet).

Advertisement

We found the perfect pair of boot socks for kids. To no surprise, Wrangler has a perfect pair of socks for western boots. The western cowboy boot socks are perfect for kids and adults. (Check the size guide before checking out.)

The socks are 80% cotton, 17% nylon, and 3% spandex. The made-in-the-USA boot crew socks provide support and impact protection. They also have arch support for keeping socks in place.

The smooth toe seam is sensory-friendly and provides ultra comfort for sensitive feet. There are two styles to choose from--western boots and wellington boot socks.

You'll receive four pairs of socks for $20.

Advertisement

Affordable Cowboy Boots for Babies, Toddlers, & Big Kids

Best for Babies

Here are the cutest infant-boys and infant-girls boots. These boots are comfy (thanks to the breathable microfiber lining). Your little cowboy or cowgirl will love wearing the faux leather cowboy boots.

They're easy to take on and off, at the top, there are two side pull loops and hook and loop closures for easy entry. We all know it can be tricky getting shoes on babies, but this won't be a challenge. The high-quality slip-proof outsole makes these safe for babies. With great traction, you don't have to worry about your baby falling.

Available in sizes 1-4 infant.

The brown western boots will be kept forever, but once your baby outgrows these, consider the little kid boots below for youth boys and youth girls.

Advertisement

Best for Toddlers

Here's a pair of boots that will work as girls' cowboy boots or boys' cowboy boots. They're durable and have a pointed toe (a great option if your kid isn't a fan of square toe cowgirl boots). If your child doesn't like that, consider the WorkHog Square Toe Boot from Ariat. They are over $100, but these square toe western boots are nice.

We picked this unisex-kid pair since they're under $35, have a rubber sole, and have a classic embroidery design.

Available in sizes 5-13 toddler boys, toddler girls, and little kid sizes.

The boots do run small, so order a size up. Ordering the right size will make it so simple to slip them on and off!

Advertisement

Best for Big Kids

These affordable boots for big kids are comfy and stylish. With a foam insole sock, these boots will be comfy to walk in. The pull-on bootstraps will make these easy to put on, perfect for big kids that want a sense of independence when they get ready to go out!

They are embroidered, just be aware that some options have pink stitching, so steer clear of some options if your kid won't like that.

There are four colors available in sizes one through seven.

For men's and women's boots, visit Ariat.

Advertisement

Related Videos