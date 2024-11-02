Couple Shocked After Starbucks Charges Them $4,000 When They Selected No Tip

I enjoy a cup of coffee from time to time, even if it gets me overly energetic. But if someone were to tell me that that cup of coffee was going to set me back thousands of dollars, then I would quit caffeine for good. Well, that is what happened with Jesse and Deedee O'Dell in Tulsa, Oklahoma. After purchasing an iced americano and a frappuccino, they later noticed a gratuity fee charge of over $4,000.

It was a normal day in 2023 when Jesse and Deedee O'Dell decided to visit their local Starbucks. After they ordered their coffee, they went on to enjoy the rest of their day. Days later, however, Deedee was trying to pay for something else with her kids when her card was declined. In shock, she discovered that her coffee with Jesse cost $4,456.27. This included a gratuity fee of $4,444, making up the majority of the charge.

Despite her selecting "No Tip" during checkout, thousands of dollars abandoned her account while sipping some coffee days before. Jesse began getting to the bottom of the mistake. "We contacted their {Starbucks] customer service helpline probably 30 to 40 times that day," she said, according to 7News. "We got a call from a representative who said they are sending new checks."

Plans Cancelled

Unfortunately, the solution to their problems didn't come on time, altering their plans in a very inconvenient way. "We had planned to take a trip but had to cancel and the tickets are non-refundable," said Jesse, who had planned the trip along with Deedee and their children. "This is something that has caused huge duress in our own family, and hopefully other people don't have to go through something like this."

Fortunately, Starbucks was able to reimburse the amount. They sent checks to Jesse and Deedee O'Dell for the amount that was charged. "This was an unfortunate situation that has since been resolved," reads a statement made by a Starbucks spokesperson shared with UNILAD. "While the original refund checks had a typo and therefore did not go through, we issued new ones on January 31, which were received and cashed by the customer on Monday, February 6."