Couple In Their 70s Loses House To Squatters

An elderly Colorado Springs couple have had their home taken over by dangerous squatters who have used their home to grow drugs, store firearms, and abuse the appliances.

William Towns, 76, suffers from dementia. He initially saw a homeless woman living in her car and thought to extend a helping hand. What started as an agreement for her to perform a few household chores for him turned into her moving her 15-year-old son, boyfriend, and cat into the home.

Abusing the goodwill and terrible disease of Towns and his partner has made them fearful to live in their own home. The squatters are entitled to free legal services and protection, whilst the Towns family couldn't afford any legal services whatsoever.

In an update to the GoFundMe, Christina Elmore, their daughter, revealed that thanks to the donations, support, and advice, the family is much closer to securing their home once more. Through a temporary protection order, the squatters have had to leave the premises. They still get a court hearing for their defence, however.

Elderly Couple Lose House To Malicious Squatters

When the squatter family moved in to the Towns home, they treated both the house and Towns appallingly.

The GoFundMe describes the horrendous acts of the squatter family. They trifle through the storage units and cupboards and leave the utilities running for the sake of it. Turning on the taps and leaving the lights on 24/7 has resulted in huge utility bills for the Towns family.

Surveillance footage in the house records the family's actions. They retaliate in kind as they "intentionally flash" firearms to threaten.

What's worse, is that they're using the living room to grow mushrooms and drugs.

With all the abuse, threats, and unwelcome station in their home, the Towns family have tried to contact the police for months. Nothing ever comes of it, however.

Their daughter writes in the GoFundMe, "We feel so helpless, and each day that goes by and each new failed attempt to ask for help from law enforcement leaves us feeling less and less trust in the system's ability to keep our community safe."

Unfortunately, due to the homeless woman being invited inside, it technically doesn't count as trespassing. However, I'm sure the rest of her items and family weren't invited. And regardless, their invitation has long since worn out.

It's disgusting to know of everything the squatter family has subjected to the Towns. Let's hope the legal help they've been receiving from the generous donors will help them get their home back.