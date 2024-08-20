Couple Have Roadside Baby Delivery, Cut Umbilical Cord At Dunkin' Donuts

We love insanity here at Wide Open Country. Nothing embodies that more than this Massachusetts couple having an impromptu roadside baby delivery. Per WCVB, Rebecca and Danya Mahota were speeding to a hospital in Plymouth. Rebecca was 40 weeks pregnant, and it was time to welcome their new bundle of joy into the world! Only, the bundle decided to come earlier than expected as Rebecca's water broke in the middle of their journey.

"[Rebecca] starts screaming, and she's like, 'she's coming,'" Danya told the Cape Cod Times. "I'm driving obviously, I reach down between my wife's legs, and, sure enough, I feel the top of my daughter's head."

Understandably, Danya pulls over on the side of the highway, prepared to help his wife deliver their newborn. "She goes, 'we're gonna have to do this right here,'" Danya recalled. "I said, 'Okay baby, well, let's just go slow and figure it out.'"

Danya had no medical expertise. But somehow, in the couple's car, Summer was delivered without incident! "That was probably the most nerve-wracking, was making sure, okay, we're breathing, we're all here, we're good," Rebecca said. "And we kind of look at each other, we're like, that just happened."

A Couple Has A Baby On The Side Of The Highway, Somehow Ending Up At Dunkin' Donuts

At this point, you're probably wondering: "What does Dunkin' Donuts have to do with anything?" Well, after Summer came into the world, that left our couple with no time to wait for an ambulance. So, they drove for a bit to the nearest establishment — which ended up being Dunkin' Donuts!

"They handed me a sterilized X-Acto knife, and I, like every Massachusetts father, cut my baby's umbilical cord in a Dunkin Donuts parking lot," Danya recalled. They then had an ambulance arrive, and after a few days, Rebecca and Summer were released.

In the chaos of childbirth, Rebecca's phone and Danya's wedding ring went missing, but both items were found shortly thereafter! Seriously, though, Danya deserves an award for staying calm and successfully delivering a baby with no medical expertise. He'll be bragging about that one to friends and family for years to come!