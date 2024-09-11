Couple Has Four Children All Born On The Same Day But Years Apart

This family should've used their luck and gotten a few lottery tickets while they were at it! Per PEOPLE, the Lammert family has had a hot streak pertaining to the birth of their daughters. Kristin and Nick, the parents, recently celebrated the birth of their fourth daughter, Valentina. Valentina was born on August 25. As luck would have it, Valentina's older sisters -- Sophia (9), Giuliana (6), and Mia (3) -- were also born on August 25!

"The birthday of my dog that I had growing up was August 25," Kristin told the publication. "Then 10 years later, Sophia was born and we thought that was so cool. When Giuliana came, she was a little bit early. And when Mia came, she was extra early. Now Valentina's extra, extra early. We really can't grasp the concept ourselves."

Reportedly, the odds of having four girls born on the same day is 1 in 1.285 billion. If I'm not mistaken -- and for necessary context -- you have a substantially better chance of winning the lottery. "None of the four births were planned, none of them were C-sections, none of them were supposed to happen that way," Kristin confirmed.

A South Carolina Couple Has Four Children Born On The Same Day But Different Years

Apparently, Valentina was supposed to be born a month later. However, Valentina would defy expectations and join her sisters in late August! "Other than the fact that she was very tiny, the nurses were taking such great care of Valentina," Kristin said of Valentina's birth.

"They were all surprised by every marker she was reaching. She didn't need to be in the NICU to learn how to swallow. [Valentina] didn't have to go to the NICU for her lungs. She was being checked for every single little thing."

Despite the statistically impossible odds, the Lammerts ended up enjoying nothing less than a miracle! "It's miraculous that she's here safely, thriving and growing as she should be. It's miraculous that I'm healthy and alive. And then when you throw in the shared birthday factor, that's miraculous and so unlikely in itself, and blows my mind every time I realize our reality," Kristin concluded.