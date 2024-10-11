Couple Allegedly Badly Neglected Their Young Son, Treated His Final Illness With Garlic, And Buried Him In Garden

Per the U.S. Sun, Tai and Naiyahmi Yasharahyalah, a couple in their 40s living in England, have been accused of reportedly not supplying their little boy, Abiyah, 4, with sufficient nourishment, treating his final illness with garlic, and then embalming and burying the child in the garden of their home after he died. Abiyah's emaciated condition was described as "skeletal."

Tai and Naiyahmi Were Reportedly Strict Vegans Who Ate Sparingly And Followed A Similar Regimen For Abiyah

For Such A Young Child, Eating So Little Was Unhealthy

According to the Sun, Naiyahmi restricted herself to a very spartan diet of mostly nuts and raisins. The effect of such a meager food regimen on Abiyah was seemingly catastrophic. In court proceedings in England against his parents, it was revealed that the boy had "rickets, anaemia, stunted growth, bone malformation and deformity."

Per The BBC, "Multiple witnesses also expressed concern about the couple's health and strength, saying they had been seen out in public struggling to walk, and that Mrs Yasharahyalah had been very thin while pregnant."

Abiyah Allegedly Became Sick Approximately Four Years Ago

He Developed Flu Or A Cold

Instead of seeking medical treatment for the boy, his parents allegedly treated his illness with garlic and raw ginger. When Abiyah finally passed away, Tai and Naiyahmi "kept him in their bed for eight days for a 'ritual.'" Tai allegedly embalmed the boy, supposedly believing he would "come back."

Abiyah's remains were eventually unearthed in the garden in late 2022. His birth and death had never been officially recorded.

Tai And Naiyahmi Were Evicted From Their Home In Birmingham, England

They Left Abiyah's Body Buried In The Garden There

The couple was eventually located and faced legal proceedings for their alleged mistreatment of Abiyah. Prosecutor Jonas Hankin KC reportedly said, "They deliberately chose not to provide or arrange for the provision of adequate nutrition and medical care. Instead they prioritised their cultural practices and beliefs over the child's welfare, with disastrous consequences."

He added, "The defendants claim that their behaviour throughout was in accordance with their cultural beliefs, principally their strict veganism, and rejection of Western medicine."

Tai and Naiyahmi deny the charges against them. Their trial is ongoing.